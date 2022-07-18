SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after reportedly being stabbed in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said the incident took place on the 1900 block of Avenue B.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, the Schenectady County Unified Communication Center received a call about a man being stabbed. Officers were dispatched to Avenue B where they found the victim inside a home. The victim was treated on scene by paramedics from the Schenectady Fire Department, but eventually died from his wound.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information about the stabbing, you can contact the Schenectady Police Department Detective Division at (518) 382-5245.