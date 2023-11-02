ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man who pleaded guilty to burglary was convicted of promoting prison contraband and was found with more on his way to jail according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Elrajab Ravenna, 38, faces sentencing on Friday.

On Friday, September 22, Ravenna pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. The original indictment alleged that on September 10, 2022, he went to a residence at 41 Judson Street intending to commit a crime, and injured someone inside.

Prior to his guilty plea, Ravenna was convicted of first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on September 13. He was accused of having a knife at the Albany County Correctional Facility on October 10, 2022, with the intent to use it against someone else.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, after being transferred back to the jail after trial, Ravenna was found in possession of another knife and a quantity of marijuana. He faces three and a half to seven years in prison to run concurrently with the 10 years for his burglary charge.