LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. Isaiah Williams, 25, was convicted by a jury on July 21.

Williams, alongside Antwaun Twitty, 34, of Burlington, VT, and Idelisse Armstead, 27, of Brooklyn, were all charged in the death of 18-year-old Beyonce Wint, of New York City. Wint was found shot in the head early in the morning on September 17, 2019 on 4th Avenue in Lansingburgh.

Armstead and Twitty, who were also charged with second-degree murder as accomplices to Williams, pled their cases in favor of cooperation, the two eventually pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Twitty was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Armstead was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with both of them receiving 5 years post release supervision.

Williams faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on September 15.