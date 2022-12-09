GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a young girl has been convicted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Lloyd S. Hall Sr. will be sentenced on January 6 and could face up to 15 years in state prison.

The trial stemmed from an incident where the defendant had handed a letter to a young girl when she was getting off a school bus, trying to entice her to go to his apartment. The young girl instead brought the letter to her parents, which was then turned over to law enforcement. Hall Sr. has been charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Attempted Sexual Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.