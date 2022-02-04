Man charged with sex abuse, unlawful surveillance in Saratoga County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Duchano

Joshua Duchano have been charged with sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Trending on NEWS10

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saranac Lake man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Duchano, 39, was arrested on February 1.

Police said Duchano is accused of having sexual contact with a person who was known to him. He is also accused of recording the events. The sexual contact allegedly happened between June 2021 and November 2021.

Charges

  • Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)
  • Unlawful surveillance in the second degree (felony)

Duchano was arraigned in the Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to appear back in court on a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19