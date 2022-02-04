Man charged with sex abuse, unlawful surveillance in Saratoga County

Joshua Duchano have been charged with sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saranac Lake man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Duchano, 39, was arrested on February 1.

Police said Duchano is accused of having sexual contact with a person who was known to him. He is also accused of recording the events. The sexual contact allegedly happened between June 2021 and November 2021.

Charges

Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)

Unlawful surveillance in the second degree (felony)

Duchano was arraigned in the Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to appear back in court on a later date.