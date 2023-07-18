HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a farm in Halfmoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Hepp, 34, of Troy was arrested on July 17.

On Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by an employee of a robbery at the Hayner Farm. Hepp is accused of forcibly stealing money from the business and threatening to use a gun.

The victim was not injured. A vehicle matching the employee’s description was found in the area a short time later, said the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Hepp was charged with first-degree robbery, which is a felony. He was arraigned in the Town

of Malta Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, $60,000

bond, and a $300,000 partially secured bond.