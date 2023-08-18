COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County grand jury handed up an indictment charging anti-violence activist Dontie Mitchell with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

The 43-year old is accused of causing the death of Shieer Leggett August 11 on Main Street in Cohoes. Leggett suffered serious injuries in the shooting and died at Albany Medical Center.

Mitchell remains in the Albany County Correctional Facility. His next court date has not been scheduled, yet.

Mitchell spent 24 years in prison for an armed robbery he committed when he was 17. He was released after former governor Andrew Cuomo granted him clemency in 2021.