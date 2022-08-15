BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man has been charged after a fatal two-car crash in Bethlehem on August 14. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Samuel Keir, 52, of Hannacroix, was arrested after the crash.

Sheriff Craig Apple said the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 396 and Starr Road. One of the drivers was found dead at the scene. Apple said her name is not being released at this time.

Apple said Keir was found to be driving with a revoked license due to previous DWI convictions. He was also found to be impaired at the time of the crash.

Charges

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony)

Driving while ability impaired with drugs and alcohol combined (misdemeanor)

Vehicle and traffic violations

Keir was released with appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court on September 20.