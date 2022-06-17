SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made in connection with the swastikas and hate symbols that were drawn on buildings in downtown Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Gabriel Mims, 28, of Schenectady, has been charged in relation to the incident.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 14, police received a call about swastikas drawn on the side of St. Joseph’s Church on 225 Lafayette Street. After an investigation, police found other businesses throughout the downtown area that had swastikas and other symbols drawn on them with chalk.

Police said the scenes were processed by the Schenectady Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and the Schenectady Fire Department helped to remove the markings.

Mims has been charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated harassment, which are all felonies. The Schenectady Police Department thanks the local businesses for their help and Schenectady’s Clergy Against Hate for their community guidance and support.