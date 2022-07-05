RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man has been charged by a federal grand jury with five counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine base in May and June in Rutland County. The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said Javon Wright (a.k.a. “Ace”), 37, of Poultney, was charged on June 29.

According to court documents, Wright was arrested as he was exiting a store in Fair Haven on June 30 after he was indicted and an arrest warrant was issued. At the time of his arrest, Wright reportedly had nine grams of cocaine base and less than a gram each of heroin and fentanyl.

On July 1, police executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence. They allegedly seized about 82 grams of cocaine powder, 20 grams of cocaine base, 12 grams of methamphetamine, and nine grams of fentanyl.

Wright pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a hearing on the government’s motion for detention, which is for July 7. The maximum penalty for each of the charges is 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and a mandatory three years of supervised release.