BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after a lengthy investigation, said the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. John Donaldson, 68, of Lackawanna, Erie County, was arrested on July 13.

Donaldson is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old in Saratoga County. He was found in Lackawanna and arrested. He’s been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, which is a felony.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 secure bond, and $25,000 partially secure bond. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lackawanna Police Department with the arrest.