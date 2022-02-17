GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged with burglary at a residence after an alleged domestic dispute at a different residence. The New York State Police said Austin Griffith of Gansevoort was arrested on February 13.

Police said they were called to a home in Gansevoort around 4:40 a.m. to the report of a domestic dispute. Griffith is accused ripping the sideview mirrors off the victim’s car and damaging a mailbox. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said troopers then patrolled the area searching for Griffith. Around 7 a.m., they received a call for a burglary in progress at a residence a short distance away. Police said the homeowners had retreated to a bathroom and called 911 after they were woken up by a person opening their bedroom door.

Police later found the burglar to be Griffith. An investigation found that Griffith has stolen property from the homeowners. Police said he fled the scene again, but was located a short time later near the home of the earlier domestic dispute.

Charges

Burglary in the second degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Harassment in the second degree (violation)

Griffith was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on a later date.