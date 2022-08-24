CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.

On August 19 around 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Cauterskill Road for a report of a burglary. Police said troopers saw a camper on the property with the door open. When they entered the camper, they saw that the kitchen had been damaged by fire.

The owners of the property said that $400 and an ATV were stolen from the property. An investigation reportedly led them to a home in Saugerties where they found Shultis. While being interviewed, troopers learned that he allegedly broke into the camper, stole the ATV and money as well as causing a fire in the camper.

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree arson (felony)

Shultis was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court. He was remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $100,000 partial bond.