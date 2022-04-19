JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gloversville man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a convenience store in Johnstown. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell Swart, 36, was arrested on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., the Fulton County Communications Center received a call reporting that an armed robbery had just taken place at ZZ-Mart on West Fulton Street. Dispatchers then sent out a description of the person allegedly involved in the incident.

Members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Gloversville Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, and New York State Police all responded. The Sheriff’s Office said photos identifying the suspect from cameras nearby were supplied to officers within minutes.

Around 11:20 a.m., a Gloversville officer located the suspect on First Avenue in Gloversville. The suspect, who was identified at Swart, was then taken into custody. Police said he was found to be in possession of a pellet handgun.

Charges

Attempted robbery in the second degree

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

Police said Swart was discharged from parole in fall 2021 and had three prior felony convictions. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.