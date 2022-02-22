BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for allegedly cutting someone with a knife outside of a Broadalbin restaurant. The New York State Police said Wade Hindes Jr., 28, of Gloversville has been charged with assault in the second degree, which is a felony.

Police were called to the Cowboy Up Restaurant and Saloon around 11 p.m. on February 19 for a report of a person with a knife. After an investigation, police found that a 34-year-old man had been cut by Hindes during a fight in the parking lot.

The victim was cut in the arm and chest. He was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Hindes was taken into custody in Amsterdam. He was arraigned in Broadalbin Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.