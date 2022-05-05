ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged in connection with the Wednesday morning homicide on Stanwix Street. The Albany Police Department said Douglas Bynum, 40, of Albany was arrested Thursday morning.

On May 4 around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a home on Stanwix Street for reports of a shooting. Police said they then found a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds. The man has now been identified as Wendall Ponce, 30.

Ponce was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said this incident was between people who know each other. They also recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Around 1:20 a.m., police were called to another shooting on Bogart Terrace off of Second Avenue. Once there, officers said they found Bynum with gunshot wounds to his lower body. During an investigation, police said Bynum was also in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Handgun found in the home on Stanwix Street (APD)

Handgun found to be in possession of Bynum (APD)

Bynum was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he remains admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they are confident that the incident on Bogart Terrace is related to the homicide on Stannix Street.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Bynum was arraigned Thursday morning at the hospital and has been remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Police are reminding the community that this was not a random incident and there is currently no threat to the public.

Police said the circumstances of the homicide remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation can call the Albany Police Detectives Division at (518) 462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.