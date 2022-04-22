POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A person has died after a two-car crash in Poestenkill. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said Dylan Densmore, 26, of Poestenkill was charged in connection with the crash.

On Thursday, April 21 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 355. Once there, deputies saw a blue 2008 Honda Civic with front-end damage and the driver trapped in the car. Police said the other vehicle, a white 2018 GMC pickup truck, had heavy front driver-side damage. The driver, Densmore, was outside the vehicle.

Police said first aid was given to the driver of the Honda Civic by deputies. The driver was then extracted and transported to Samaritan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Densmore was arrested on scene. He has been charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of DWI (misdemeanor)

Failure to keep right (infraction)

Densmore was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail with no bail. He is set to reappear in court on Monday, April 25.

New York State Police, Poestenkill Fire Department, Mohawk Ambulance, and the West Sand Lake Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.