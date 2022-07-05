ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting on Second Street that happened in June. The Albany Police Department said Dayvon Covington, 30, was arrested on July 5.

On Tuesday around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of First and Quail Streets for the report of a man with a handgun. Police then saw a man matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop him as part of the investigation.

Covington then reportedly ran from officers on foot but was quickly taken into custody nearby. Police said a loaded .40 caliber handgun was recovered. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for this incident.

Covington was also charged in connection with a shooting in Albany on June 26. He is accused of shooting a man during a robbery on the 300 block of Second Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. The victim walked into Albany Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Charges

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree robbery

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.