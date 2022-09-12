EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged in connection with a domestic incident and standoff at a home in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said Eric Partak, 47, was arrested on a slew of charges.

On September 11 around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a home on Evergreen Way for a burglary in progress. Partak is accused of unlawfully breaking into his father’s home and trying to rob his father at knifepoint. Police were able to escort his father to safety while Partak barricaded himself inside the home.

The tactical team used robotics and drones to try to negotiate with Partak, and eventually used chemical agents to get him to surrender peacefully. After a standoff that lasted until about 2:30 p.m., Partak surrendered. He was taken to Samaritan Hospital for a medical evaluation and cleared.

Charges

First-degree attempted robbery

First-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Menacing a police officer

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful imprisonment

Resisting arrest

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Partak was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15.