ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested by the New York State Police in Brunswick with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce on Friday. Shane M. Savaria, 28 of Pittstown, was arrested on numerous felony charges.

Savaria is accused of allegedly possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. State Police say that an investigation was initiated after a cyber tip was received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. During the execution of a search warrant at his residence, State Police say they located four rifles that were not compliant with the New York State Safe Act and 36 high-capacity magazines.

Charges:

Promotion of a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Possession of a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Thirty-six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon- ammunition feeding device (felony)

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon- assault rifle (felony).

Savaria was taken into custody and transported to SP Brunswick for processing. Police say Savaria was arraigned in Brunswick Town Court and released with electronic monitoring. He is due back in court at a later date.