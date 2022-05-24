PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on multiple gun charges in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department said Myles Handy, 27, was arrested on May 23.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., police said an officer saw Handy in the parking lot of the Big Y Supermarket on West Street trying to conceal an object in the front of his pants. The officer saw the outline of a firearm handle from inside Handy’s t-shirt as he walked past.

Police said the officer tried to stop Handy but he continued walking away. At one point, Handy’s shirt lifted, and the officer got visual confirmation of the non-holstered gun. The officer was able to stop Handy and asked to see his License to Carry (LTC), but police said he refused and continued walking away.

The officer detained handy and recovered a loaded 9mm gun from his front waistband. Police said Handy did have a valid LTC or Firearms Identification Card (FID).

The 9mm gun found in Handy’s waistband (Pittsfield PD)

After arriving at the station, police said several baggies containing substances consistent with the appearance of crack cocaine were found in the cruiser where Handy had been seated. During booking, police said he was found to be in possession of more plastic bags containing the same substance.

Charges

Carrying a firearm without an LTC

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a defaced firearm serial number

Possession of a firearm while under commission of a felony

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, to wit: crack cocaine

Handy was arraigned on Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court.