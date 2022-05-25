BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges in Bolton. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says Christopher Sprague II, 53, was arrested on May 23.

Police say Sprague II fired a shotgun from his driveway at a person that was driving a four-wheeler near his property. Police determined Sprague II was acquainted with the person. Police say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Sprague was held in police lock-up overnight and was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court on Tuesday, where he was released. The investigation and arrest were handled by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Patrol Division.