Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Albany

Guns and drugs recovered during the executions of search warrants in Albany (Albany PD)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged after an investigation into gun and drug sales in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Rickardo Smith, 39, was arrested on February 2.

On Wednesday, police executed search warrants at two Albany homes as part of the investigation. Police said they recovered six loaded handguns, 400 grams of cocaine and pills of hydrocodone, Oxycodone, OxyContin and ecstasy.

Guns recovered:

Two 9mm handguns

A .357 caliber revolver

A .380 caliber handgun

A .22 caliber semi-auto AR platform pistol

A .40 caliber handgun

Police said the .357 caliber revolver and .40 caliber handgun were both reported stolen out of Richland County, South Carolina. The .22 caliber pistol was reported stolen out of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police also found several rounds of ammunition and firearm supplies after additional search warrants were executed at homes in the area.

Charges

10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in third degree

Seven counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Three counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Smith was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.