SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested for alleged drug possession in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Mario Malcolm, 27, was arrested on May 23.

Around 1 p.m. on May 23, police said Malcolm was pulled over for a traffic stop. He allegedly was in possession of about five grams of cocaine and two grams of fentanyl at the time of the stop.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drug (felony)

Malcolm was arraigned that same day and released to pre-trial services. Police said this arrest was the result of a joint effort between the Special Investigations Unit and members of the patrol division of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

