CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Catskill. The New York State Police said Raheen Davis, 48 from the Bronx, was arrested on April 3.

On Sunday around 10:15 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Spring Street for a traffic violation. Police said troopers then found out Davis was driving on a suspended license. During a search of the car, troopers found cocaine and Hydrocodone pills.

Charges

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Davis was arraigned in the Catskill Village Court and released.