WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Manhattan man was arrested for illegal weapon possession following a traffic stop, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Novashawn Bannister, 28, is facing multiple charges.

Police say that Bannister was allegedly found with a loaded .380 caliber handgun concealed on his person during a traffic stop. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bannister was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court. He was then remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility due to prior criminal history.