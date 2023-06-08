ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man has been arrested in Ulster following an investigation involving wire fraud and bank scams, according to police. Justice Amoh, 34, is facing multiple charges.

On May 24 at 12:53 p.m., Ulster County detectives along with special agents of Homeland Security responded to Trustco Bank in Ulster. Police had received word that Amoh was at the bank allegedly withdrawing money from a fraudulent account connected to illegal wire fraud, as well as money and bank scams.

According to police, Amoh presented bank employees with false identification and other forged documents during his transaction. When Amoh exited the bank with the money, he was approached by detectives and special agents, and reportedly falsely identified himself.

Amoh was subsequently arrested. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Two counts of second-degree forgery

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Second-degree criminal impersonation

The illegal currency was seized, and the investigation remains ongoing. Amoh was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ulster Justice Court for a future date and time.