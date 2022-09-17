SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Selkirk on September 16. The Bethlehem Police Department said Adam Matteson Jr., 36, of East Greenbush, was arrested on September 17.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. Once there, officers found two people who had been assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with multiple stab wounds, and the other victim was treated on scene.

The Bethlehem Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police then searched a heavily wooded area to find the suspect. The suspect was not found during the search.

In the early morning hours of September 17, the East Greenbush Police Department located the suspect, Matteson, near his home and took him into custody. Police said a stolen vehicle from Route 9W in Glenmont was found nearby.

Police said Matteson is currently under the supervision of parole and is required to wear an electronic monitoring device. During the investigation, police found that he had removed his device before the assault.

Charges

Second-degree attempted murder (felony)

First-degree burglary (felony)

First-degree assault (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Matteson was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is set to return to court on October 18.