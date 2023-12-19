SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 29-year-old man was arrested resulting from a hit-and-run investigation that started on Monday. Peter Greisler faces multiple charges.

Schenectady Police received calls about the incident around 5:09 a.m. Police say the victim was struck by a car traveling southbound on Route 7.

Upon arrival, police found a juvenile victim who was unconscious, and determined the car that struck him left the scene. The juvenile was taken to Albany Medical Center and is currently being treated there at this time.

Charges: