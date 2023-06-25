SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in Saugerties following an assault investigation, according to police. Jose Aponte, 46, is facing multiple charges.

On June 23 at 5:34 p.m., officers initiated an investigation into a domestic dispute that reportedly occurred earlier that day at 454 Washington Avenue Extension in Saugerties. According to police, the investigation yielded that Aponte had physically beaten the victim, threatened the person with a knife, and forcefully prevented the victim from leaving their home.

Officers located Aponte and took him into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Two count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree attempted assault

Third-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Aponte was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance, after the court issued him a full stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim. Aponte is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on a later date.