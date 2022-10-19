QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a recent burglary at a local Queensbury business.

Anthony T. Putnam, of Daniels Corner Mobil-Home Park in Saratoga Springs, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14. He was charged with one count of Burglary in the Third Degree, as well as one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. Both counts are felonies.

The Warren County Criminal Investigations Unit said that Putnam was connected to the burglary via DNA evidence left behind at the business.

Putnam was brought to Warren County CAP Court for arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear at Queensbury Town Court at a later date.