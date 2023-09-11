PATTERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in the town of Patterson following a homicide investigation, according to state police. James Cherry III, 33, was charged with second-degree murder.

On September 10, troopers responded to a residence on River Road in Patterson for the report of a fatal domestic incident. Police stated that Cherry III stands accused of bludgeoning his father, James Cherry Jr., to death.

Cherry III was arraigned at the town of Patterson Court and remanded without bail to the Putnam County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.