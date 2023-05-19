MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Police Department arrested a Stillwater man after an occurance of shots being fired. Kevin Masterson, 51, is facing multiple charges.

Late in the evening on May 5, officers responded to the area of Frances Street and North Main Street following reports of gunfire. Evidence was found at the scene confirming the reports, which prompted the start of an investigation.

During the investigation, officers took a call for a burglary in which handguns were stolen from a city residence, and police additionally located a stolen handgun in the Anthony Kill.

Police were able to quickly indentify a suspect who had fled to Troy. On May 10, Mechanicville Police arrested Masterson on the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Masterson was arraigned in Mechanicville City Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail.