GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested in Goshen following a pursuit with law enforcement, according to State Police. Justin Cedeno, 20, of Plainsfield, New Jersey, faces multiple charges.

On October 1 at 11:30 a.m., a trooper observed a 2012 Mazda 3 speeding on State Route 17 westbound in Goshen. The driver, later identified as Cedeno, reportedly attempted to elude police.

Cedeno was then spotted around 12 p.m. on Fletcher Street, where the pursuit continued onto Cheechunk Road and 6 1/2 Station Road. Cedeno’s vehicle then became disabled after it left the roadway and struck a railroad tie, totaling the car.

According to police, Cedeno stated that he fled because he thought his license was suspended. However, a check of his license by troopers revealed that his license was not suspended at the time of the incident.

Cedeno was charged with reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. He was also issued 28 tickets, all of which are returnable to the Village and Town of Goshen Courts.