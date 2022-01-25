Man arrested in connection with multiple car break-ins in East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department has arrested a man in connection with multiple car larcenies in East Greenbush. Daniel Brannock was arrested on January 25.

On Tuesday, police were called to the area of Boncroft Drive for a report of a man going through and stealing from vehicles. After an investigation, police found Brannock to be responsible for the thefts.

Police said Brannock was located and arrested. He was also tied to multiple other car thefts that had been taking place over the last month.

Brannock was processed for multiples counts of criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in East Greenbush Town Court on a later date.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information that is relevant to this investigation, you can contact the East Greenbush Police Detective’s Division at (518) 479-2525.

