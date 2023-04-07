GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on an arrest warrant in connection with a home invasion in Greenville. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Viores, 32, of Pownal, Vermont, was arrested on April 7 in Berne.

This arrest stems from a November 2022 home invasion in which several armed suspects had allegedly entered the home, assaulted two occupants, and stole money. Viores was named a suspect in the case and the five other suspects were previously arrested and charged.

Charges

First-degree burglary (felony)

Second-degree robbery (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Viores was arraigned in the Town of Greenville Court. He was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.