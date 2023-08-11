SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in Middletown in connection to a 2016 homicide that occurred in Schenectady, according to police. The suspect, Camare Williams, is facing multiple charges.

On August 10, police in Middletown conducted a traffic stop and identified Williams as the driver. Officers were able to confirm that Williams had multiple active warrants from the Schenectady Police Department, including an arrest warrant for the 2016 murder of Andre Lee.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to Schenectady Police Headquarters. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree murder

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Williams was arraigned on August 11 at the Schenectady City Court and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail.