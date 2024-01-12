AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man was arrested in Montgomery County following a bank scam investigation, according to state police. Robert Davis, 36, of Newark, is facing multiple charges.

On January 10 at 11:41 a.m., police responded to a financial institution in Amsterdam for the report of a person attempting to complete a transaction using fraudulent documents. Upon arrival, the suspect, who was identified as Davis by a bank employee, fled the scene on foot after being confronted by troopers.

Davis was taken into custody following a brief chase. He was found to be in possession of multiple fraudulent identifying documents while being arrested. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Second-degree identity theft

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Davis was taken to SP Fonda for processing. He was arraigned at the Glen Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash or a $5,000 bond.