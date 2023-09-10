ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man in Albany has been arrested following an investigation into a confrontation on First Street, according to police. Algun Inman, 34, is facing multiple charges.

On September 10 at 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of First Street following reports of a group fighting. Upon arrival, officers observed Inman to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Inman was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.