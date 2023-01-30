CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, New York State Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 10 in Caroga, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. Police discovered over fourteen pounds of illegally possessed leafy cannabis, over two pounds of illegally possessed concentrated cannabis, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The driver, Daniel P. Foss, 21, of Herkimer, was arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of Cannabis, one count of Criminal Sale of Cannabis, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Foss was issued an appearance ticket for Caroga Town Court on February 27.