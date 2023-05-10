HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hudson Falls man was arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles parked downtown. Jaziah Johnson, 18, was arrested on Saturday, April 29.

Police were called at 5 a.m. on April 29 to School Street, where a resident reported a suspicious person seen stealing items from motor vehicles. The suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by a locked gate. Once arrested, he was found to be in possession of stolen property and to have accessed multiple unlocked vehicles.

Johnson was charged with 11 counts of felony criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree; four counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree; and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket, set to appear to Kingsbury Town Court at a later date.

Anyone who had a vehicle parked on School Street in the early hours of April 29 who has seen items stolen is asked to reach out to Hudson Falls Police Department at (518) 747-4011. The department is in possession of several stolen items.