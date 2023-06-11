HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested for burglary following an investigation, according to police. Dylan Benaquista, 27, is facing multiple charges.

On June 10 at 5:14 p.m., police responded to a house on Cemetery Road in Halfmoon for a report of a burglary that had taken place. According to police, Benaquista is accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in the home earlier in the day, and engaging an occupant with physical contact during the process.

Police say Benaquista allegedly stole a debit card belonging to another person in the residence, and is reportedly accused of using it several times throughout the day. An investigation into the incident led to Benaquista’s arrest, and he faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Third-degree identity theft

Second-degree harassment

Benaquista was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released to pretrial services pending further action in the matter.