HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing someone’s wallet in Hudson. The Hudson Police Department said William Williams, 63, of High Falls, was arrested on Monday, March 14.

Around noon on March 7, police received a complaint from a man that his wallet with cash, credit cards, and other personal belongings was stolen inside Stewart’s Shops on Green Street and Fairview Avenue. The man said he may have accidentally left his wallet on the store counter.

Police said Williams then used one of the stolen credit cards at Walmart in Kingston to make purchases of over $1,000. Officers were able to locate Williams’ vehicle in Greenport, and he was arrested without incident.

Charges

Three counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Williams was arraigned in Hudson City Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. He is set to return to court on March 15 at 9 a.m.