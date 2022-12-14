POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested on Wednesday as a result of an ongoing drug investigation in Dutchess County. Raymond White, 46, was allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and had intent to sell.

On December 2, task force agents and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search Warrant on Weed Street in Poughkeepsie. Police say the warrant resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and U.S. currency. The search warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation of narcotics sales in the area. White was arrested as a result of the search.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

White was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and taken to the Dutchess county jail. White later posted bail and was released, according to police.