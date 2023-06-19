SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston man has been arrested after he allegedly damaged over a dozen parked cars at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). New York State Police said Scott Bullard, 24, was arrested on June 18.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., troopers responded to Saratoga Spa State Park for the report of someone damaging cars near North South Road. After an investigation, police found that Bullard allegedly damaged 18 parked cars by standing and jumping on them.

No one was injured and Bullard was taken into custody at the scene. This was the same night as the second Dead & Company concert at SPAC.

Bullard was charged with 18 counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Saratoga City Court on July 5 and released.