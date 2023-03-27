Police say Werner allegedly hit the victim repeatedly, and choked her until she lost consciousness.

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 17, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew J. Werner, 36, following a domestic dispute. Werner was charged with Strangulation, Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Criminal Mischief.

According to police, Warner was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a female victim at their shared residence. Werner allegedly struck the victim with a closed fist multiple times, choked her until she became unconscious, damaged her phone to prevent her from contacting emergency responders, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

The victim fled the residence later that day and called 911 from another residence. Werner was arraigned at the Town of Ephratah Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.