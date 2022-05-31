SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Luke Kilburn, 18, of Ballston Spa, was arrested on May 31.

On May 25 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to Woodlawn Avenue by the newer parking garage for a fight involving 15 to 20 people. Police said the fight dispersed prior to officers’ arrival.

However, police were notified of an 18-year-old that arrived at Saratoga Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen. Police said the victim had been stabbed during the Woodlawn Avenue fight call. The 18-year-old had to undergo emergency medical treatment for the non-life-threatening wound.

Charges

Second-degree assault (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

After an investigation, police found that the group involved in the fight was well-known to each other and this was not a random act of violence. Kilburn was arraigned and released on Tuesday.