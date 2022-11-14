SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested in Saugerties on Saturday after allegedly drinking and driving, crashing his car, and fleeing from police at the scene. David Dubord, 65, now faces multiple charges.

On November 12, around 5:35 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a report of a property damage auto accident on Drummond Falls Road. Once they arrived, police say they found the driver had fled the scene of the crash on foot. They began searching the area, and eventually found a man stumbling down the road. Police say they identified the man as David Dubord.

Police say Dubord had minor injuries as a result of the crash and was evaluated by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance. Police say due to their investigation of the crash, Dubord was arrested at the scene. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters where they found his blood alcohol content to be .20%. He was not arraigned but processed, and released to a third party.

Charges: