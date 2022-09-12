ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Carmelo Castro, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on September 11.
On Sunday around 12:40 p.m., troopers stopped a car for a speeding violation on I-90. After an investigation, police found that Castro had a large quantity of cannabis, concentrated cannabis, and an illegally possessed loaded handgun. His New York driving privileges were also suspended.
Charges
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
- Two counts of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis (felony)
- Multiple violations of the vehicle and traffic laws
Castro was arraigned in Albany City Court On Monday. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond.