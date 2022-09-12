ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Carmelo Castro, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on September 11.

On Sunday around 12:40 p.m., troopers stopped a car for a speeding violation on I-90. After an investigation, police found that Castro had a large quantity of cannabis, concentrated cannabis, and an illegally possessed loaded handgun. His New York driving privileges were also suspended.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two counts of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis (felony)

Multiple violations of the vehicle and traffic laws

Castro was arraigned in Albany City Court On Monday. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 cash or $60,000 bond.