ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Erie Boulevard in the city of Schenectady, and of a robbery at a gas station on Troy Schenectady Road in the town of Colonie. It was determined that the stolen vehicle was used in the robbery.

The vehicle was found driving on Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but entered a brief pursuit in the city after it failed to comply. Following the chase, the driver, later identified as Kevin G. Hines, 41, of Albany, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Hines was taken into custody, and was found to be impaired by drug use.

Charges

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (two counts)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Misfief in the Fourth Degree

Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs

In addition to the above charges, Hines was also charged with several violations of vehicle and traffic laws, which were not specified by New York State Police. Hines was processed by the State Police office in Latham, and was also processed for Robbery in the First Degree by Colonie Police Department. He was arraigned at Colonie Town Court, and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility with no posted bail.